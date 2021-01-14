After coming off big wins and looking to keep the winning momentum in 3A-7 conference play, Hot Spring County rivals the Glen Rose Lady Beavers and the Bismarck Lady Lions battled hard at the Glen Rose Arena Tuesday night.
After losing the lead in the first quarter and trailing for most of Tuesday’s game, the Lady Beavers came up big at the 22 second mark of the fourth quarter with senior Love Doddridge going in for a layup to take a one point lead and being fouled for the chance to make a 3-point play. Doddridge missed the free throw, but junior Laney Crutchfield pulled down the rebound to keep the Lady Beavers in possession. With 15 seconds remaining, the Lady Lions were forced to foul and sent Glen Rose sophomore Ashley Stafford to the free throw line. Stafford made both free throws to put the Lady Beavers ahead by three points. The Lady Lions tried to tie the game with just seconds remaining but couldn’t get past the Lady Beavers’ defense to fall 46-43.
“Boy that was a fun one to watch and coach both I think,” Lady Beavers’ coach David Moon said after the ball game.
Moon was pleased with the Lady Beavers effort in Tuesday’s come from behind win but thought that the Lady Beavers missed too many layups during the course of the game. “We missed a bunch of layups,” he said. “We missed a bunch of shots within six feet of the basket and that’s one thing we mentioned in the dressing room just now. We’ve got to concentrate more in practice around the rim.”
In their next contest, the Lady Lions return home to face Prescott Friday at Holt Gymnasium. The Lady Beavers go on the road Friday to Haskell Harmony Grove, another close-county conference rival, for their next game. Coach Moon feels that Harmony Grove is similar to the Lady Lions despite the Lady Lions getting a 48-27 win over Harmony Grove. “I know they played last week and Bismarck beat them by quite a bit, but before that I think they were kind of similar,” he said. “I’ve watched a little bit of video on Harmony Grove already and it’s a situation where if we take care of our business we have a chance to succeed and if we don’t then we’re going to make it hard on ourselves.”
The Lady Beavers and Lady Lions are scheduled to clash again on February 5 at Holt Gymnasium in Bismarck.