IMG_6219.JPG
Gerren Smith

LAMAR — Making their first state tournament appearance in 38 years Thursday, the No. 3 seed Glen Rose Lady Beavers were victorious against No. 2 seed Valley Springs Lady Tigers 39-34 in the first round match-up of the 2023 Class 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament hosted at Lamar High School Gymnasium on Carl Ramsey Court.

Tags

Recommended for you