MONTICELLO — The Glen Rose Lady Beavers are ready to make some more noise on the hardwood after winning their qualifying match-up in the 3A-4 Regional Sr. Girls Basketball Tournament at Drew Central High School Gymnasium in Monticello during the weekend. The Lady Beavers topped No. 3 seed Drew Central in the opening round to advance to the semifinals—falling to No. 1 seed McGehee Lady Owls 49-43, but winning the third place game against No. 3 seed Jessieville Lady Lions 50-41.

Tags

Recommended for you