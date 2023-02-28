MONTICELLO — The Glen Rose Lady Beavers are ready to make some more noise on the hardwood after winning their qualifying match-up in the 3A-4 Regional Sr. Girls Basketball Tournament at Drew Central High School Gymnasium in Monticello during the weekend. The Lady Beavers topped No. 3 seed Drew Central in the opening round to advance to the semifinals—falling to No. 1 seed McGehee Lady Owls 49-43, but winning the third place game against No. 3 seed Jessieville Lady Lions 50-41.
Lady Beavers secure No. 3 seed for state tournament, finish third at regionals
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
