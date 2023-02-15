The Glen Rose Lady Beavers clinched their regional basketball tournament spots after concluding the regular season victorious on the road Friday and defeated Jessieville 36-29. The victory secured the No. 2 seed and an automatic bid to the 3A Regionals Tournament hosted in Drew Central scheduled February 23-25.
Lady Beavers secure spot at regionals, claim No. 2 seed at District Tourney
