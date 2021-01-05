Before the new year, the Glen Rose Lady Beavers wrestling team participated in the Bauxite Girls Tournament.
The Lady Beavers finished fourth in the tournament and had one champion, a second place finisher and a fourth place finisher in the tournament. Head wrestling coach Doug McGuire said that the Lady Beavers were having an off day, but still pulled out a fourth place team finish with just four wrestlers. The Lady Beavers hit the mat again on Friday against North Little Rock. Matches begin at 6 p.m. at Bauxite’s Dawson Gymnasium.
