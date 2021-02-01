For the season finale performance at the Leopard Center Thursday, the hometown Malvern Lady Cubs provided their hardest, toughest and competitive spark on the court for the hoop fans in defeat to De Queen 22-20 in ninth grade girls basketball action.
Malvern Lady Cub hoopster Chasney Cooper led scoring with a strong 10 points as the lone player to post in double-figures. Cooper shined from the charity stripe and sank 8 of 10 free-throws for 80 % against De Queen. Read full game highlights in Saturdays January 30 MDR newspaper edition.