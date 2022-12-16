MALVERN — In their return to the hardwood Monday, the hometown Malvern Jr. Lady Leopard-Cubs had a fierce encounter against rival Arkadelphia Freshmen Lady Badgers that went down to the wire in junior high girls basketball competition at the Leopard Center.
The Lady Badgers led throughout the contest, but a huge rally in the fourth quarter by the hometown Lady Cubs brought them within a point late in the fourth. With 1:34 remaining in the game, Arkadelphia had a 42-39 lead until Malvern’s Heaven Brown sank a bucket to cut their deficit to a one-point game—42-41 with 53 seconds. As the remaining time ran down off the clock, the Lady Cubs fell short to convert on a basket—that would have iced a home victory.