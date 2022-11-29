For their toughest outing on the court thus far into the 2022-23 basketball season, the Poyen Lady Indians had a tough encounter Monday night to debut in tournament competition of the year. The Lady Indians, coming off an impressive one point victory against Harmony Grove [43-42] before the Thanksgiving holiday, faced the top-ranked No. 1 team in Class 2A Mt. Vernon-Enola in the first round of the Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament hosted by Harmony Grove.
The Lady Indians showcased a tough fight, but fell short to Mt. Vernon-Enola, 72-33. Poyen was led by Ashlyn Leonard pouring 11 points to post in double-figures against the top-ranked team in the state. Following Leonard—Rachel Ellison knocking down nine points through the net and Josey Austin adding seven points to complete a trio of top-performers for the Tribe.