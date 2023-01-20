jg SG SB Poyen_1942.jpg
Photo by Liz Pfeiffer

MAGNET COVE — In a grueling grudge match-up between arch rival Magnet Cove Lady Panthers and the Poyen Lady Indians displayed a senior high girls battle of high intensity and a competitive edge of emotions with a down to the wire contest in their second season meeting of their conference basketball encounter on the hardwood.

Tags

Recommended for you