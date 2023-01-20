MAGNET COVE — In a grueling grudge match-up between arch rival Magnet Cove Lady Panthers and the Poyen Lady Indians displayed a senior high girls battle of high intensity and a competitive edge of emotions with a down to the wire contest in their second season meeting of their conference basketball encounter on the hardwood.
Lady Indians prevail, outlast Lady Panthers for redemption Ellison’s 20 pts. surges Poyen to 50-48 victory in rivalry showdown; McCauley drops 15 to lead Lady Panthers
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
