MAGNET COVE — The Poyen Lady Indians fell short to Bigelow in the quarterfinal round in the 2A-5 District Softball Tournament Friday hosted in Magnet Cove. The Lady Indians shut out Mt. Pine 6-0 in the opening round at district.
Lady Indians' season ends in quarterfinal round at district tournament
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
