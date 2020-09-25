MAUMELLE—The Poyen Indians and Lady Indians displayed impressive performances on the golf course amongst their conference opponents to earn them some hardware of excellence Monday while competing in the 2A-5 District Golf Tournament hosted at Country Club of Arkansas in Maumelle. Both Poyen golf teams qualified to compete in the 2020 Class 2A state golf tournament.
In the senior girls district tournament, the Poyen Lady Indians finished first place to capture the 2020 district tourney title. Cheyenne Edwards was district medalist runner-up with a score of 105. In the senior boys district tournament, the Poyen Indians finished second overall as the 2020 district tourney runners-up. Sean Craig was also medalist runner-up with a score of 80.
Poyen head golf coach Blue Kesterson thought both teams competed well and productively amongst several of the top golf teams in the state for Class 2A. Kesterson felt Poyen maintained a high level of focus and represented well to create some successful noise on the golf course as state qualifiers for 2020.
“I was really proud of how all our players performed and kept their composure, Country of Arkansas is a very challenging course. It was very easy to get into trouble but our players stayed focused and played the course well,” Kesterson said.
The Class 2A state girls state golf tournament will be September 27 hosted at Horseshoe Bend, Turkey Mountain. The Class 2A boys state golf tourney is scheduled October 6 and hosted at the Conway Country Club in Conway.
Team members of the Poyen Lady Indians golf team are —Cheyenne Edwards, Kodee Batchlor, Analyn Pacheco, and Sydney Daily. Team members of the Poyen Indians golf team are —Sean Craig, Dylan Barker and Jaxson Carter.