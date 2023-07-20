The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards are set to continue more team camp competition in Arkadelphia and participate in volleyball action at Ouachita Baptist University with Lake Hamilton, Hot Springs and rival Arkadelphia all representing for an outing of combat on the court.
Lady Leopard Volleyball: Hometown Malvern Lady Leopards headed to team camp at OBU
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
