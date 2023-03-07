NASHVILLE — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards continued their hot start on the diamond after another impressive outing on the road Saturday to capture victories against Stuttgart 8-7 and Star City 15-0 and began the 2023 softball season 3-0 overall.
Lady Leopards 3-0; Go unbeaten in Nashville tourney
Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
