MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards returned to the Leopard Center for volleyball competition Thursday and came up short of victory to Fountain Lake—falling 3-0 in sets (25-16, 25-22, 25-11) in 4A West Conference competition.
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
