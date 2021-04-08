After giving up a home run to Hope’s Zakiyah Randle, the Malvern Leopards rallied to score eight unanswered runs to win against the Hope Ladycats Tuesday at Morrison Park.
It was the second win for the Lady Leopards this week, having defeated Fountain Lake 15-0 Monday, and their third straight 7-4A conference win. The Lady Leopards defeated the Bauxite Lady Miners 7-2 last week.
Coming off their loss to the Bauxite Miners last week, the Malvern Leopards bounced back with a 14-1 win against the Hope Bobcats Tuesday.
The Leopards set the tone early with Tyler Golden and it carried on through the next five innings of the game. The Leopards were able to take the lead early with three runs in the first inning. The Leopards then added one run in the second inning, but came back with five runs in both the third and fourth innings to lead 14-0. Malvern’s Evan Myers capped off scoring with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth. The Leopards gave up one run to the Bobcats in the top of the fifth but were able to secure the win by getting the third out.
On getting the bounce back win, Leopards’ head coach Jordan Knight said that he and his staff tell the Leopards that it’s easy at times to try to look ahead or look back at games instead of focusing on the game in front of them. “What we tell the kids is we have dreams we want to accomplish, which is to win conference championships, regional championships, state championships, so our biggest rival is the team that’s in front of us that day,” he said. “So today our biggest rival was Hope so our plan was to attack the game, play as hard as we could, throw strikes, see balls deep in the zone, and then try to get base hits as much as we can and put pressure on them. I thought we did a good job of that early, Tyler (Golden) set the tone early and that allowed us to carry that on for the rest of the game.”
The Leopards and Lady Leopards return to action at Morrison Park tomorrow for more conference play re-matching Nashville. First pitch is at 4:30 p.m.
For more on the Leopards and Lady Leopards' game against Hope check out Thursday's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.