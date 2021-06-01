Finishing the season with a 22-6 overall record and a state tournament bid, several Malvern Lady Leopard softball players earned postseason honors.
Junior pitcher Audrey Carr earned All-State and 1st Team All-Conference honors for her performance on the pitcher’s mound as well as at the plate. Carr pitched in 26 games, almost 125 innings, and had 78 strikeouts this season.
Joining Carr with 1st Team All-Conference honors is freshman Ashlyn “AJ” Fike. Fike played short stop and was a force at the plate this season.
Two Lady Leopards earned 2nd Team All-Conference honors. Freshman Chasney Cooper and junior Lauren Golden earned 2nd Team All-Conference honors. Cooper played centerfield this season while Golden played second base. Both had a strong showing at the plate.
Earning All-Conference Honorable Mentions were freshman Bella Roseberry and sophomore Kaitlyn Minge. Roseberry was a wall behind the plate as the Lady Leopards catcher while Minge spent time at first base as well as at pitcher.