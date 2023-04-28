BAUXITE — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards had a tough and heartbreaking ending to their season Thursday in a 1-0 loss to Mena in the quarterfinal round in the 4A South Conference Soccer Tournament hosted in Bauxite.
Lady Leopards edged in tough season ending loss to Mena in quarterfinal round in district tournament
