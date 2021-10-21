MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards took care of business Tuesday in the final home performance of the season by defeating the Camden-Fairview Lady Cardinals 3-0 in sets (25-12, 25-19-, 25-18) to sweep their league series meetings in varsity volleyball competition.
Today, the Lady Leopards will travel to Fountain Lake for a intense and huge battle to keep their postseason alive and avenge their loss during the first meeting against the Lady Cobras.
See coverage in Thursday's October 21 MDR newspaper edition.