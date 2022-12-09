HASKELL — In their return to the court for tournament hoops Saturday, the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards coasted to a close encounter match-up in defeat to Saline County Christian Homeschool 49-44 in the consolation round in the Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament hosted at Harmony Grove in Haskell-Benton.
The Lady Leopards were led once again by Ayanna Johnson pouring in 14 points for the second consecutive game as the top-scorer in double-figures for Malvern. Chasney Cooper and Jaylin Finley followed with eight points apiece, Gabby Erby added six points, Kailey Weaver posted four points, Jaciah Lock and Gillian Heinley each contributed two points apiece.