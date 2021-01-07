After taking the lead with 5:14 remaining in the fourth quarter, the Malvern Lady Leopards went ice cold and opened the door for the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras to get the win Tuesday night at the Leopard Center.
The Lady Leopards had fought back in the second and third quarters after falling behind 12-4 in the first quarter and ended the third quarter tied at 28 with the Lady Cobras. At the 5:14 mark of the fourth the Lady Leopards led 35-33, but a 3-pointer by the Lady Cobras shifted the momentum and a 13-2 run by the Lady Cobras set up the win 49-37.
The Lady Leopards will look to bounce back from the loss as they go on the road to take on Hope Friday. Game time is set for 5 p.m. with the boys’ junior varsity teams taking the court first.