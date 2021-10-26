FOUNTAIN LAKE — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards volleyball team wrapped up their season on the road last Thursday in a intense match-up against the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras at Irvin J. Bass Gymnasium.
The Lady Leopards battle fiercely and competitive but lost in sets 3-0 against the Lady Cobras for the final regular season contest. Fountain Lake sweeps the season series meetings against Malvern, ending their three-game winning streak.
Read more details in Tuesday's October 26 MDR newspaper edition.