The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards and Lady Cubs senior and junior volleyball teams secured impressive road wins Tuesday in their season-openers against Maumelle.
In varsity, senior high action, the Lady Leopards defeated Mauelle 3-1 in sets—23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-15. Malvern volleyball head coach Patricia “Trish” Glover mentioned the Lady Leopards played hard to pull out a big victory.
In junior high competition, the Lady Cubs were victorious against Maumelle in sets—26-24, 16-25, 15-12.
Tonight, the Lady Leopards return home to host Lake Hamilton on “Alumni Night” for their season home-opener at the Leopard Center.
All former players and alumni are invited.
Match time is set to begin at 5 p.m.
Read more story details in Thursday's August 26 MDR newspaper edition.