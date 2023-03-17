Malvern Lady Leopards softball logo pic.

DE QUEEN — The destruction on the diamond continues for the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards after their huge road victory against De Queen 7-4 Friday in 7-4A Conference softball competition. The Lady Leopards' Isabella "Bella" Roseberry and the true-freshman Kendall Watson powered home runs to ignite the offensive execution against De Queen. Malvern tallied seven runs on 11 hits and held De Queen to four runs on four hits. 

