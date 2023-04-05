IMG_2341#2.jpg
Gerren Smith

MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards’ unbeaten mission on the diamond in conference continues to blossom as the league leading squad shut out the Hope Ladycats 11-0 for a run-rule victory in five innings Tuesday during their 7-4A Conference softball match-up at the Leopard Yard Sports Complex on Malvern National Bank Field.

