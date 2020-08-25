IMG_1142.jpg

The Malvern Lady Leopards volleyball team opens the 2020 season on the road against Hot Springs today.

The Lady Leopards recently played Ashdown in a benefit game to get ready for the season opener. The Lady Leopards and Ashdown battled for five sets with Ashdown getting the win 3-2.

The Lady Leopards lost their first set to Ashdown25-14 but came back in set two to win 25-19. In set three, the Lady Leopards had a dominating win 25-14 but momentum started to shift back to Ashdown who won 25-16 in set four. Both teams battled hard in set five, but Ashdown pulled out the win 16-14.

IMG_1266.jpg

Head coach Patricia Glover was proud of the Lady Leopards effort against Ashdown. "We can build from this and get ready for the season opener," she said.

IMG_1230.jpg

Today's matches begin at 4:30 p.m. in Hot Springs.

Tags

Recommended for you