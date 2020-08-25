The Malvern Lady Leopards volleyball team opens the 2020 season on the road against Hot Springs today.
The Lady Leopards recently played Ashdown in a benefit game to get ready for the season opener. The Lady Leopards and Ashdown battled for five sets with Ashdown getting the win 3-2.
The Lady Leopards lost their first set to Ashdown25-14 but came back in set two to win 25-19. In set three, the Lady Leopards had a dominating win 25-14 but momentum started to shift back to Ashdown who won 25-16 in set four. Both teams battled hard in set five, but Ashdown pulled out the win 16-14.
Head coach Patricia Glover was proud of the Lady Leopards effort against Ashdown. "We can build from this and get ready for the season opener," she said.
Today's matches begin at 4:30 p.m. in Hot Springs.