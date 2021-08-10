MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards volleyball team are ready to take action on the court for the 2021 season.
During the summer, the Lady Leopards have traveled throughout the Natural State to compete at camps in preparation to create some noise as state contenders in Class 4A.
This 2021 season, the Lady Leopards will have a challenging schedule of opponents but are working hard to be ready for the tough task ahead of them.
August 19, Malvern's senior high squad is scheduled for a tuneup battle against Sheridan in a benefit game on the road.
See workout coverage and read more details in Tuesday's August 10 MDR newspaper edition.