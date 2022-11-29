Tonight, the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards will debut on the court to tip-off the 2022-23 basketball season in the Bill Gibbs Memorial Tournament hosted by Harmony Grove.
The Lady Leopards will face the host tournament team Harmony Grove Lady Cardinals in the opening round at 7 p.m.
The Lady Leopards aim to return with a surge to make some noise during the 2022-23 basketball season in senior high hoops competition.
Despite last year’s tough season, the Lady Leopards have worked hard during the offseason and the summer to build back the culture in their senior high girls basketball program. Head coach Cleveland Gordon with assistant coach Trish Glover return to guide the hometown Lady Leopard hoopsters through another challenging season of competition. The Lady Leopards will return several players from last year’s team with the addition of a talented sophomore core of hoopsters to represent the hometown this season.
Read more story details in Tuesday's November 29 MDR newspaper edition.