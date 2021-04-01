Malvern’s senior playmaker Jessica Cunningham sparked the offensive execution to score two consecutive early goals in the first half, but the visiting Morrilton Lady Devil Dogs journeyed back for three goals made that secured a 3-2 win against the hometown Lady Leopards Tuesday in senior high girls soccer competition at Claude Mann Stadium.
On the positive note, the Lady Leopards’ defense held Morrilton scoreless the entire second half with productive stops and saves to help their enforcer goalie Yelena Hogan in the goalie box.
Malvern soccer head coach Seth Roberts was extremely proud of how competitive the Lady Leopards charged with aggression and a spark of pride to win despite falling short to Morrilton in their 4A-7 Conference match-up.
