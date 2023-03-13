MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards took care of business Monday in their season-home opener defeating Camden-Fairview 16-6 in 7-4A Conference softball competition on Malvern National Bank Field at Leopard Yard.
Lady Leopards spark to 5-0, win big in season-home opener against Camden-Fairview 16-6
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
