MALVERN — On a special night of volleyball at the Leopard Center Tuesday, the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards hosted rival Arkadelphia in a four game home stanza of matches in 4A West Conference play on Teacher Appreciation Night. The visiting A-town Lady Badgers escaped defeating Malvern in junior high matches (11-25, 22-25), but split in senior high competition.
The JV Lady Leopards prevailed 2-0 in sets against Arkadelphia 25-13, 25-23—but in the varsity match-up, the Lady Leopards fell short to the Lady Badgers 3-1 in sets (16-25, 19-25, 30-28, 21-25). Arkadelphia sweeps the season series meeting against Malvern.