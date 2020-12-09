In their second road trip of the week Friday, the hometown Malvern Lady Leopards fell short to overcome the home-court advantage at Yellowjacket Arena—falling to the higher classification Sheridan Lady Yellowjackets, 71-26 in senior high girls basketball action.
For the game, Lady Leopards’ Jergenson led scoring with eight points including two trey’s. Lynasia Moore nailed two trifecta’s for six points, and Arbany Ricks added four points with a trey from long-distance shooting. Malvern trio Dy’Sire Jones, Easter and Johnson each contributed two points and Stifflemire chipped in a point from the charity stripe. Read more game details in Wednesdays December 9 MDR newspaper edition.