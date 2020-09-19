Back at the Leopard Center Thursday, the Malvern Lady Leopards JV and varsity teams took on the Mills University Studies Lady Comets. Both the JV and varsity teams got the win over the Lady Comets, the first win for the varsity Lady Leopards.
In JV action, the Lady Leopards won 2-0. The varsity Lady Leopards defeated the Lady Comets 3-0.
The Lady Leopards will look to keep the winning momentum though as they host the Jessieville Lady Lions Monday at the Leopards Center. Matches begin at 4 p.m. with the Malvern 9th graders playing first.