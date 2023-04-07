IMG_1731#2.jpg
Gerren Smith

BISMARCK — The Bismarck Lady Lions stepped out of league play for non-conference match-up hosting Fordyce Ladybugs Thursday in softball competition. In a seven inning contest, the Ladybugs spoiled the home outing and defeated Bismarck 12-3 while powering the bats to collect 16 hits with two home runs in their nine-run victory.

