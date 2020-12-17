After falling to Dierks last Friday, the Bismarck Lady Lions have rebounded this week with wins against Cutter Morning Star and Fouke.
On Monday the Lady Lions took on Cutter Morning Star and defeated the Lady Eagles by 20 points, 49-29. The Lady Lions then returned home to open 3A-7 conference play against the Fouke Lady Panthers Tuesday at Holt Gymnasium. The Lady Lions had a comeback win against the Lady Panthers, 45-44, to get their sixth win of the season and their first in conference play.
With the two wins this week, the Lady Lions improve to 6-3 overall this season and with the win over Fouke improve to 1-0 in conference play. The Lady Lions are scheduled to hit the court again at Ashdown tonight at 5:30 p.m.