Once again the Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions golf teams provided productive performances on the golf course in senior high boys and girls match competition Thursday at the Highland Golf Course in East Camden.
In the girls match, the Lady Lions soared victorious with a team winning score of 125.
In the boys match, the Lions finished second by one stroke with a team score of 125 to Camden Harmony Grove finishing with a team winning score of 124. Cossatot River finished third with a team score of 136.
