Providing a stellar performance on the road Monday, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers took down the Dierks Lady Outlaws 22-3 in five innings during their 7-2A Conference softball encounter on the diamond.
The Lady Panthers got clicking early and routed two runs in the first inning, then four runs in the second, and five runs in the fourth, which led to a 11-3 lead over the Lady Outlaws. In the fifth, the Lady Panthers reached a new level of production and exploded for 11 runs scored that secured their 19-run victory to remain undefeated in league play.
