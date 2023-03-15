Magnet Cove vs. Ouachita softball logo pic.

DONALDSON — It was madness mayhem Monday on the diamond in Warrior nation as the visiting Magnet Cove Lady Panthers kept their unbeaten season rolling after completing a shutout victory 2-0 against a tough Ouachita Lady Warriors’ squad in their in-county rivalry showcase in non-conference softball competition at Lady Warrior Field.

