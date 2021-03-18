To display another productive overall performance on the diamond on the road Tuesday, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers prevailed against the England Lady Lions 5-4 in seven intense and competitive innings of softball competition.
The Lady Panthers handled themselves throughout pressure and intense moments to close out the Lady Lions in winning fashion on the road.
Magnet Cove softball head coach Hunter Vincent thought the Lady Panthers excelled by overcoming adversity as a productive unit to be victorious.
