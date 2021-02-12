The Magnet Cove Lady Panthers split victories on the hardwood in recent senior high girls basketball action at the Magnet Cove Gymnasium. Monday, the Lady Panthers fell short to the visiting Guy-Perkins Lady Thunderbirds 57-45, but Tuesday, Magnet Cove shined on senior night to top the Foreman Lady Gators 54-42.
The senior Lady Panthers trio—Kassidy Gray, Jamie Kelley and Zoee Rednour all contributed productively on their night. Read full details of both games in Fridays February 12 MDR newspaper edition.