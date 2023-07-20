The Magnet Cove Lady Panthers are in full strides to prepare for the upcoming 2023 volleyball season. Last week, the Lady Panthers senior and junior high teams journeyed to Searcy and competed in team camp and tournament competition hosted at Harding University.
Lady Panthers gearing up for 2023 volleyball season
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Tri-Lakes CASA loses funding but continues to serve
- Local grillmaster to appear on THV11's "The Vine"
- 2023 Annual Hooten's Arkansas Football Edition: Defending 4A state champion Malvern Leopards picked to repeat
- Lady Panthers gearing up for 2023 volleyball season
- Lady Leopard Volleyball: Hometown Malvern Lady Leopards headed to team camp at OBU
- Lions Club welcomes Boys and Girls State attendees from MHS
- HSC turned out in force for the 2023 Summer Cereal Drive
- "Dine to Donate" at Texas Roadhouse to benefit the City of Malvern Animal Shelter
Popular Content
Articles
- Sheriff's office makes two big busts in Malvern
- Malvern woman gets 95 years behind bars for 2021 kidnapping, robbery
- Local grillmaster to appear on THV11's "The Vine"
- Malvern minor deceased after ATV accident
- Remains of Bismarck man found in Searcy
- Volunteers collecting signatures to repeal LEARNS Act
- Garland Co. man convicted in HSC Court for crimes against minor
- HSC Extension Homemakers Council officer installation
- Malvern parolee in custody after making threats at a Hot Springs bar
- HSC Courthouse to receive over $500K grant
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
How would you spend your perfect summer day?
You voted: