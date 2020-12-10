To showcase competitive and intense rivalry basketball action Tuesday at Magnet Cove High School Gymnasium, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers put up a fight, but the Poyen Lady Indians secured a 14-point win 37-23 to open 5-2A Conference play in senior high girls basketball competition. Read full game story details in Fridays December 11 MDR newspaper edition.
Lady Panthers, Lady Indians clash in conference-opener hoops; Poyen secures victory over Magnet Cove, 37-23
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
Gerren Smith
Reporter
