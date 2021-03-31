Lady Panthers vs. Mt. Pine softball pic.1

PRODUCTIVE UNIT: The Magnet Cove Lady Panthers displayed another impressive overall performance to shut out the Mountain Pine Lady Red Devils 23-0 Monday to remain unbeaten in 2A-7 Conference play in softball competition.

 Gerren Smith

For their return performance in league play Monday on the road, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers were unstoppable on the diamond in a shutout victory against the Mt. Pine Lady Red Devils 23-0 in three innings of softball competition.

Magnet Cove provided an overall top-notch performance as a dominant unit against Mt. Pine. Magnet Cove softball head coach Hunter Vincent witnessed a stellar performance by his team while playing productive offensively and defensively during their conference opponent. 

