For their return performance in league play Monday on the road, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers were unstoppable on the diamond in a shutout victory against the Mt. Pine Lady Red Devils 23-0 in three innings of softball competition.
Magnet Cove provided an overall top-notch performance as a dominant unit against Mt. Pine. Magnet Cove softball head coach Hunter Vincent witnessed a stellar performance by his team while playing productive offensively and defensively during their conference opponent.
Read full details and highlights in Wednesdays March 31 MDR newspaper edition.