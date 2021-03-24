The spark continues to showcase productively on the diamond for the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers after securing consecutive wins shutting out the Mount Ida Lady Lions 2-0 at home, then in a road trip dismantling the Jessieville Lady Lions 19-1 for two impressive softball performances.
Magnet Cove softball head coach Hunter Vincent was impressed by both performances of his Lady Panthers’ team execution for two convincingly and dominant victories.
Read full details and highlights in Wednesdays March 24 MDR newspaper edition.