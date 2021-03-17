The Magnet Cove Lady Panthers have kept their spark progressing with productive play on the diamond during recent non-conference competition. The Lady Panthers were dominant on the road to top Woodlawn 15-4 in five innings of action. Magnet Cove returned home to host Class 5A Hot Springs Lakeside in a tough defeat 9-1 in seven innings, then went 2-1 in tournament competition in Poyen during the weekend.
Magnet Cove softball head coach Hunter Vincent has observed productive team performance by his Lady Panthers. Vincent is pleased by their work ethic and believes they’re progressing thus far into the 2021 softball season.
