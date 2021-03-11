For the first road contest of the 2021 softball season, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers showcased a dynamic performance on the diamond of offense and defense to secure a 13-run win against the Bearden Lady Bears Tuesday in Bearden.
The Lady Panthers had everything clicking from the plate, the pitcher's circle, and the infield and outfield. To secure a run rule victory of five innings of dominance, Magnet Cove softball head coach Hunter Vincent thought the Lady Panthers' overall play stood out productively.
Overall, the Lady Panthers went errorless the entire five inning contest. With the win, the Lady Panthers moved to 2-1 overall.
Today, the Lady Panthers will return on the road to aim for more destruction on the diamond against Woodlawn. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m. in Woodlawn.
