Lady Warriors softball pic.1

SHOWCASING INTENSITY: Ouachita Lady Warrior senior Linsey Sirratt showcases a little intensity from the pitcher’s circle during a early season softball competition on the diamond. The Lady Warriors have advanced to the championship game of the 1A-7 District Tournament after posting a dominant win against Blevins 18-2 Tuesday during softball tourney action hosted in Mount Ida.

 Gerren Smith

After capturing their second consecutive conference title by going unbeaten in league play, the Ouachita Lady Warriors showcased a dominating victory against Blevins 18-2 during softball competition Tuesday in the 1A-7 District Tournament hosted in Mount Ida. 

The Lady Warriors will now aim for more title glory on the diamond as they’ll look to claim a district tourney title Friday facing host tourney team Mount Ida Lady Lions in the championship game—beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Mount Ida.

