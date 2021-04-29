After capturing their second consecutive conference title by going unbeaten in league play, the Ouachita Lady Warriors showcased a dominating victory against Blevins 18-2 during softball competition Tuesday in the 1A-7 District Tournament hosted in Mount Ida.
The Lady Warriors will now aim for more title glory on the diamond as they’ll look to claim a district tourney title Friday facing host tourney team Mount Ida Lady Lions in the championship game—beginning at 6:30 p.m. in Mount Ida.
