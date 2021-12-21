DONALDSON — The Ouachita Lady Warriors aimed to close out their schedule of hoops before the Christmas holiday break on the victory path last Thursday, but unfortunately their visiting opponent— the Gurdon Lady Go-Devils defeated them 56-48 during senior high girls basketball competition at the Ouachita High School Gymnasium.
For the game, Lady Warriors’ Emma Williams led all scorers with a productive performance of 22 points and drilled six trifectas from beyond the arc and snatched seven rebounds, had three steals, one block and dished out four assists. Delaney Daniell followed with 13 points and swished three triples with four rebounds and an assist for double-figures.
