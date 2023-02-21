IMG_1725.JPG
Gerren Smith

The Ouachita Lady Warriors wrapped up their season of hoops in a hard fought match-up against the Gurdon Lady Go-Devils in the 2A-8 Sr. High Girls District Tournament in Gurdon. The Lady Warriors had a lot to overcome from the home-court advantage, but took the Lady Go-Devils to the distance in a tough 43-41 defeat—ending Ouachita’s hopes for postseason play for the 2022-23 basketball season.

Tags

