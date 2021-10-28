For a wild night of competitive play on the Ouachita High School AllCare Pharmacy Court Tuesday, the Ouachita Lady Warriors fought their way back—but fell short to the Lady Jays 50-42.
Lady Warriors’ Emma Williams led all scorers with a huge 22 points and swished four trifectas from beyond the arc for a season-high in double-figures. Grace Baker contributed six points, Delaney Daniell finished with five points, Olivia Waters and Chloe Ashcraft each added four points apiece.
Tonight, the Lady Warriors return home for hoops hosting Maumelle Charter in senior high action at OHS Gymnasium.
Read more details from Tuesday's game in Thursday's October 28 MDR newspaper edition.