Despite finishing fourth in the 2021 1A Girls Softball Region 4 Tournament, the Ouachita Lady Warriors have more business to take care of on the diamond in the postseason.
The Lady Warriors are competing in the 2021 Class 1A State Softball Tournament and face higher seed West Side Lady Eagles of Greers Ferry Thursday at 3 p.m. in Viola.
Ouachita softball head coach Corey Brown was proud of the Lady Warriors’ determination and competitive spirits to make plays and clinch their tickets to compete on the diamond’s big stage at state.
